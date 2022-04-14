SB Nation Reacts: Voters believe Tyrese Maxey is the Sixers’ biggest X factor against the Raptors

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Mere days ahead of Game 1 between the Sixers and Toronto Raptors’ first-round series, a survey was conducted as to who fans deem the biggest game-breaker in this matchup from Philadelphia’s perspective. Overwhelmingly, the answer among Sixers supporters was second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, who earned 60 percent of the votes, well ahead of Tobias Harris and his 26 percent share.

With Toronto likely to focus much of its attention, length and pressure on Joel Embiid and James Harden, there should be pockets of space for Maxey to attack. In four games against the Raptors this season, he’s averaged 19.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, one steal and one block on 64.6 percent true shooting.

Back in November, he scored 33 points amid a close loss. Last week, he scored 22 on 11 shots. He’s clearly had replicable success in a few matchups this year and the Sixers will need him to continue that starting Saturday evening.

