Podcast: Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott previews Philly-Toronto, recaps her first season

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The Sixers finished the year 51-31 and ended up as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Philly remained among the top teams in the East but had its fair share of drama during the regular season.

Kate Scott of NBC Sports Philadelphia completed her first season as the team’s play-by-play announcer and saw the ups-and-downs up close. Kate joined Jas Kang on the latest episode of Sixers Daily to preview the series between the Sixers and Raptors. The pair also discussed:

Joel Embiid’s greatness and how he progressed throughout the season.

The keys to a first-round win for the Sixers.

How James Harden has played since joining the team.

How the Ben Simmons situation impacted the players.

Kate’s first year on the job at the challenges she faced.

How Kate adjusted to her new role and more.

