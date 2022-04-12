Who is the biggest x-factor for Sixers vs. Raptors?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Sixers are set to welcome the Toronto Raptors to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday for the start of what figures to be a difficult first-round series. The Raptors come into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league. They were also able to win the season series against the Sixers, 3-1.

We all know that what the Sixers do in this series (and beyond) will rely mostly on the play of Joel Embiid and James Harden, but as we see every postseason, members of the supporting cast will get their moments to shine as well.

Who will that player be for the Sixers against Toronto?

