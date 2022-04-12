Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (117) Mike O’Connor of RTRS on Joel Embiid’s MVP case, catch-all metrics and Sixers vs. Raptors preview

On today’s bonus episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Dan, Emily and Steve are joined by Mike O’Connor of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez. First, Mike and the gang talk about a recent exchange Mike had online about NBA catch-all metrics and why he believes they’re inherently flawed and thus should not be used as lynchpins in one’s MVP campaign. Then they get into the nuts and bolts of why Nikola Jokic seems all but sure to run away with this year’s award (sigh).

Then, they do a full preview of the first round series coming up between the Sixers and the Raptors. How much will the Sixers miss Matisse Thybulle in Toronto? How much will Paul Reed actually make an impact (if he actually plays)? How should the Sixers defend Pascal Siakam?

All that, much more, plus each hosts official prediction for the series.

