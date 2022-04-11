Sixer’s Joel Embiid caps off marvelous regular season with another Player of the Week honor

In a regular season full of sterling weeks from Joel Embiid, he put a bow on his MVP-caliber year by garnering another Player of the Week honor. Across a four-game slate, Embiid averaged 40 points, 15 rebounds, 2.8 assists, two block and one steal. He shot 56.8 percent from the floor, 46.7 percent beyond the arc and 78.9 percent at the line, which culminated in a shiny 66.2 percent true shooting clip.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic joined Embiid as his fellow Player of the Week. In his four games, the fourth-year guard averaged 30.8 points (60.2 percent true shooting), 11.3 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Dallas went undefeated in those outings.

Embiid will return to the court for his 2021-22 playoff debut on Saturday at 6 p.m., when he and the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Toronto Raptors to Wells Fargo Center. They’ll look to avenge their lone loss from Embiid’s dominant showing last week.