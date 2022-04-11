Day and time for Game 1 of Raptors-Sixers announced

A few hours after the Toronto Raptors were finalized as the Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round opponent next week, the day and time for Game 1 was announced by the NBA. The Sixers and Raptors will kick off their series on Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Wells Fargo Center.

The game will air on ESPN. It’ll be the third of the day, succeeding the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the West’s No. 7 seed and preceding the Golden State Warriors-Denver Nuggets matchup.

More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/qyqgbI2Bcl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2022

Game 1 is all that’s publicly available right now. In the coming days, especially once the play-in tournament wraps up, there will presumably be more clarity on Games 2-4 for this series. But at least Game 1 is out there. Liberty Ballers will assuredly update you all once more information is released.

This matchup projects to be quite intriguing and tightly contested. We’ll have you covered with analysis and coverage from every angle, so keep following along with us here.