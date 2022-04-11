Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (116) The Sixers beat Detroit to finish regular season 51-31, bring on Toronto

On tonight’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan discuss the Sixers’ regular season finale versus the Detroit Pistons as Philadelphia took care of business without Joel Embiid and James Harden. What did they think of BBall Paul, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey’s big nights to finish up game 82? How about Doc Rivers’ frustrated quotes after the game about Reed and DeAndre Jordan? They briefly touch on the impending first round matchup versus the Toronto Raptors.

Also covered: Matisse Thybulle’s comments on his vaccination status from after the game, the rumor about Doc Rivers potentially coaching the Lakers next season, and Danny Green’s place in the starting lineup.

Coming Tuesday morning: a bonus episode talking about Joel Embiid’s rightful MVP season and previewing the Sixers round one series against Toronto with The Rights to Ricky Sanchez’s Mike O’Connor!

