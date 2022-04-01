 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: How worried should Sixers fans be?

Dave Early joins Sean to discuss the three-game losing streak, Joel Embiid’s MVP chances and more.

In this week’s edition of the Talking About Podcast, Dave Early rejoins the show to discuss the Sixers’ current three-game losing streak. After Philly’s disappointing defeat in Detroit, how worried should fans be?

Sean and Dave also discuss:

  • Has James Harden supplanted Joel Embiid as the guy we are most worried about when he falls to the ground?
  • Is there a realistic scenario where Doc Rivers isn’t the team’s head coach next season?
  • As the regular season concludes, Joel Embiid is no longer the odds-on favorite to win MVP - is that race over?
  • What’s the best playoff path the Sixers should aim for in these final couple of weeks?

The Sixers will try and turn things around with an upcoming back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

