Podcast: How worried should Sixers fans be?

In this week’s edition of the Talking About Podcast, Dave Early rejoins the show to discuss the Sixers’ current three-game losing streak. After Philly’s disappointing defeat in Detroit, how worried should fans be?
Sean and Dave also discuss:
- Has James Harden supplanted Joel Embiid as the guy we are most worried about when he falls to the ground?
- Is there a realistic scenario where Doc Rivers isn’t the team’s head coach next season?
- As the regular season concludes, Joel Embiid is no longer the odds-on favorite to win MVP - is that race over?
- What’s the best playoff path the Sixers should aim for in these final couple of weeks?
The Sixers will try and turn things around with an upcoming back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
