Podcast: How worried should Sixers fans be?

In this week’s edition of the Talking About Podcast, Dave Early rejoins the show to discuss the Sixers’ current three-game losing streak. After Philly’s disappointing defeat in Detroit, how worried should fans be?

Sean and Dave also discuss:

Has James Harden supplanted Joel Embiid as the guy we are most worried about when he falls to the ground?

Is there a realistic scenario where Doc Rivers isn’t the team’s head coach next season?

As the regular season concludes, Joel Embiid is no longer the odds-on favorite to win MVP - is that race over?

What’s the best playoff path the Sixers should aim for in these final couple of weeks?

The Sixers will try and turn things around with an upcoming back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

