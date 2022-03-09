Podcast: Previewing the upcoming Sixers-Nets matchup

On this edition of the Coming in for a Landing podcast on the Liberty Ballers podcast network, LB community producer Paul Hudrick is joined by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Sixers Insider Noah Levick.

Paul and Noah discuss the upcoming matchup against the Nets, what we expect from the Sixers’ bench as we advance into the postseason, and what we’re expecting for Ben Simmons’ return to the Wells Fargo Center as a Brooklyn Net.

What matchup(s) are you most looking forward to Thursday night?

Who has the more significant challenge: the Sixers trying to stop the Nets or the Nets trying to stop the Sixers?

Will the Nets go zone, and can the Sixers combat that with James Harden in the lineup?

Is this an opportunity for Shake Milton to solidify his spot in the Sixers’ rotation? Can Isaiah Joe take advantage of his opportunity with Danny Green sidelined?

What can we take away from DeAndre Jordan’s Sixers debut? Can he be viable as Joel Embiid’s backup?

Hoping that the venom towards Ben Simmons doesn’t cross any lines.

