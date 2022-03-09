Paul Reed offers apology for homophobic tweets from his past

Last week, Outsports, a branch of SB Nation that highlights the LGBTQ community in sports, posted an article in which it was revealed that 40 players on 23 NBA teams had sent out a total of 78 homophobic tweets.

Two of those tweets were posted by Sixers second-year big Paul Reed. Both were published in 2015, when Reed was just 14 years old.

Liberty Ballers received the following statement from Reed:

“Last week, two insensitive statements that I made on social media as a teenager were published in an article. The statements do not reflect the man I am today, and I’ve deleted them from my account. I sincerely apologize for any hurt that these posts caused both then and now.Over the years, my eyes have been opened to the struggles that the LGBTQ+ community faces every day. Now more than ever, equality is crucial and essential for the future of our communities.”

The team also provided the following to LB:

“A Sixers team official said they spoke with Paul on the matter and appreciate his apology.”

We applaud Reed for acknowledging his actions and making a formal apology. Also the Sixers’ organization, who does a great deal to promote inclusivity, for taking the matter seriously.

We here at Liberty Ballers strongly support the LGBTQ+ community and are proud to be part of a company in SB Nation that makes significant efforts to promote inclusivity.