Report: Sixers’ Danny Green ‘will probably miss at least a week’ with finger laceration

Midway through the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Chicago Bulls, Danny Green exited the game with a finger injury. Shortly after, he was ruled out for the remainder of the evening.

According to a report from Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, Green “will probably miss at least a week due to the finger laceration.”

Not sure if it’s out there yet already, but my understanding is Danny Green will probably miss at least a week due to the finger laceration. Stitches are in a spot with higher risk of reopening — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 9, 2022

A team source tells Liberty Ballers that Green will miss Thursday’s game against the Nets, but there’s more to come on the length of his absence and a few factors that will determine how long he’ll be out.

Green’s injury is the latest setback amid a season that’s seen him in and out of the lineup for an array of short-term ailments. Without Green, Philadelphia will likely give Isaiah Joe increased run. Joe seemingly usurped Furkan Kormaz in the rotation Monday when he played 11 minutes, while Korkmaz didn’t play at all. Korkmaz also appears in line to re-enter the rotation during Green’s absence.

If Joe finds his form from deep (33.1 percent on the year), he could solidify a rotation spot, assuming he hasn’t already garnered a long look ahead of Korkmaz moving forward. His on-ball defense consistently pops and he’s active as a helper. Pair those traits with his quick trigger and versatile range, and it’s easy to see how he provides value to this team. But, of course, the shots have to fall for him to earn the coaching staff’s trust. An opportunity to do so is in front of him.

The Sixers’ slightly reshaped rotation will debut Thursday night when they welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Wells Fargo Center at 7:30 p.m.