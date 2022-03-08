Podcast: Sixers getting ready to take on Nets for first time since Harden-Simmons trade

With the huge regular season game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets coming up Thursday night, Sean Kennedy and Dave Early bring in Matt Brooks of Nets Daily to discuss the budding rivalry between the two clubs.

Matt, Sean and Dave discuss the following topics:

What was the Brooklyn fan base’s reaction to the monumental trade at the deadline?

How bitter are feelings towards James Harden?

Is it still the honeymoon stage with Ben Simmons despite his not having made his Nets debut?

With Brooklyn currently slated for the play-in game, is there time to right the ship?

What does the future look like for the Nets with this new-look roster?

Tune in for an in-depth conversation on the team Sixers fans are rapidly loving to hate.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

