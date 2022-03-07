Sixers’ Paul Millsap out for ‘personal reasons’ against the Bulls

Beyond the G League assignees (Charlie Brown Jr., Charles Bassey, Jaden Springer, Myles Powell), the only member of the Philadelphia 76ers listed on Monday’s injury report is Paul Millsap. The veteran big man has been ruled out due to personal reasons and will not play against the Chicago Bulls.

Above all, the hope is everything is OK for Millsap and his loved ones. Basketball, and all work, really, always comes secondary to personal matters. Whenever he can return to the team is wonderful.

From a basketball perspective, this does pave the way for the Sixers to get a look at the newly signed DeAndre Jordan. Backup center is a longstanding question during the Joel Embiid Era. With just six weeks before the postseason, it’s been thrust back into the spotlight since Andre Drummond departed in the James Harden trade.

Jordan has struggled mightily the last couple seasons, but nobody else on Philadelphia’s roster has separated themselves to earn the reserve center position. Monday will seemingly be his first chance to stake a lead in this competition.

But again, most importantly, our well wishes are with Millsap.