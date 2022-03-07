Report: Ben Simmons won’t play vs. Sixers on March 10, but will be on Nets’ bench

Ben Simmons will not be playing in the Sixers’ home game against the Nets on March 10. This news came as no surprise given the reported setback he’s had with his back injury since ramping up his conditioning to return to play.

The latest report on the situation comes from Shams Charania, who has confirmed that while Simmons won’t be playing on Thursday, he will be making the trip over to Philadelphia to be with his new Nets teammates on the bench.

Ben Simmons will not play in Thursday’s Nets-76ers – but is expected to make the return trip to Philadelphia and join team on bench inside Wells Fargo Center, sources say. More: pic.twitter.com/3orGREnaX8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2022

“Simmons is working toward making his debut for the Nets as he ramps up after dealing with back soreness, and I’m told there is optimism about a return to action later this month,” Charania added.

Simmons obviously won’t have the challenge of playing in front of the Philly crowd this time, so he’ll be eased into the atmosphere somewhat in that sense, but it’s still going to be a rough environment for him with the inevitable loud, passionate boos and trash talk that will be heading his way from fans.

Kevin Durant has returned to play now after missing nearly two months and looks like he hasn’t missed a beat, casually scoring over 30 points in each of his first two games back. With Durant back in the mix, James Harden playing against his former team for the first time, and Simmons at least present on the sidelines, it’s safe to say this game is going to be an interesting one.