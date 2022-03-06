Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (111) Tyrese Maxey might already be a star and Joel Embiid might need a night off | out now

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, with Dan off studying for a big exam, Steve and Emily first dive into the brief video of Georges Niang, Tyrese Maxey and (presumably) an off-camera James Harden at a Miami steakhouse/nightclub. Then they get into the week’s games: two exciting victories over New York and Cleveland and a clunker against the Heat without Harden. Is Tyrese Maxey already a star? How worried should we be about Tobias Harris? And after a few less-than-stellar performances from Joel Embiid, is it time for the Sixers to find the big man a night off?

Plus: thoughts on DeAndre Jordan’s addition to the team, the concept of Ben Simmons sitting on the bench for the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia but not playing, and which two bench wings will win jobs in the Sixers’ rotation.

