Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Heat: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Mar 5, 2022, 9:15pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Heat: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat When: 8:00 pm ET, Mar. 5, 2022 Where: FTX Arena, Miami, FL Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Offensive clunker for tired and Harden-less Sixers in South Beach James Harden-less Sixers can’t overcome tired legs in loss to Heat Sixers vs. Heat: 1st Half Thread Report: James Harden out against Heat, ‘as part of his scheduled left hamstring management’ Second-place Sixers to face first-place Miami Heat on Saturday Podcast: Sixers remain undefeated with James Harden in lineup Loading comments...
Loading comments...