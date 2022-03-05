Sixers vs. Heat: 1st Half Thread

The Sixers keep rolling to start the James Harden era. After a rough first half against the Cavs on Friday with poor defense, the Sixers ramped up in the second half and Tyrese Maxey erupted with 24 points in the final two quarters — he finished the game with a team-high 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including a 5-of-6 mark from three. A 125-119 win took the Sixers to 4-0 since Harden’s debut.

Saturday night’s game will be another test, as the Sixers head on the road to finish their back-to-back against the 42-22, first-place Miami Heat. Can Philly stay undefeated with Harden?

