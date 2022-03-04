Podcast: Sixers remain undefeated with James Harden in lineup

In this post-game edition of the Talking About Podcast, Sean Kennedy and Dave Early recap the Sixers’ 125-119 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyrese Maxey is cementing his third-star status with another tremendous performance where he dropped 33 points, while adding five assists and four rebounds. James Harden has completely flipped the team’s late-game execution on its head, while Joel Embiid enjoys not having to put the team on his back every night.

It wasn’t an easy night for the Sixers, who trailed by 18 with just over six minutes to go in the second quarter. Sean and Dave discuss the big comeback and they also dive into the warranted confidence from Georges Niang and why Shake Milton needs to be handed the Korkmaz minutes before concluding with thoughts on the DeAndre Jordan signing.

