Sixers Youth Foundation launches new City Edition uniform and shoe auction

The Sixers Youth Foundation is partnering with Goldin to hold an auction, “Bid The Spectrum,” of Sixers game-worn, autographed sneakers and 2021-22 City Edition uniforms. All the proceeds from the auction will be going towards supporting youth in Philadelphia, Camden and surrounding areas.

The auction is going live on Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m. EST and finishes on March 14.

There’s some good stuff up for grabs. The items going on auction include signed sneakers from former Sixers like Allen Iverson, and current players including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle.

Plus, City Edition uniforms and limited-edition warm-ups. Jerseys from players such as Embiid, Maxey and, of course, James Harden (from his 29-point, 10-rebound, 16-assist performance in Sunday’s win against the Knicks) will all be included.

“We are so grateful to the players and staff for their continued support of our local youth,” Marjorie Harris, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation, said, via the team’s announcement. “We believe in using our platform and the power of sports to uplift our community and our players once again jumped at the opportunity to participate. We are confident these items will help raise even more money than last year. As we move forward from the pandemic, the young people in our community need our support now more than ever to build relationships, create healthy habits and have safe places to learn and play. Through the generosity of so many we are able to provide them with the support they need.”

Last year’s sneaker auction was a huge success and raised over $300,000, so it makes sense to bring it back with this season’s new uniforms.

The Sixers absolutely nailed the new City Edition jerseys for this season, and the warm-up gear (that has such a clean design as well) being on auction is cool to see, too.

If you’d like to get involved in the auction and make a bid or two yourself, you can go to SixersYouthFoundation.org or Goldin.co/SYF