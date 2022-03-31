Podcast: The Sixers lay an egg in Detroit, plus how much pressure is on Doc Rivers?

The Sixers came out flat and lost to a Detroit Pistons squad that simply isn’t very good. Philly was outscored 23-9 over the final seven minutes and couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end.

On the latest episode of Sixers Daily, Jackson Frank joins Jas Kang to recap the loss and what went wrong for the 76ers.

The pair also discuss:

The bench struggles after Detroit’s second unit outscored Philly’s 39-8.

Should Doc Rivers give Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe some run to see what they could bring over the final six games?

How big of an issue James Harden’s hamstring is, and if the team should rest him before the playoffs.

How much truth is there from a recent rumor that some within the Sixer organization are unhappy with Doc?

Doc’s future with the team if he doesn’t get past the second round.

Where the Sixers stand in the Eastern Conference pecking order.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean