Podcast- Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer on Harden’s possible FA, how untouchable is Tyrese Maxey, & more.

On this episode of the Liberty Ballers Podcast Network, a former LB superstar Jake Fischer, author of “Built To Lose: How the NBA’s Tanking Era Changed the League Forever” and NBA reporter for Bleacher Report joins our Dave Early to dish on all things Sixers.

In this pod Fischer reflects on the James Harden trade. What exactly caused The Beard to catch a wandering eye? Was it beef with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, Joel Embiid’s dominance, the idea of living in a mansion in Moorestown or Cherry Hill, New Jersey?

What’s the situation with his hamstrings? Was that exaggerated? Is it still a problem?

What are the chances the Sixers can keep Harden around on anything less than a full $270M max? Might he take less to help his favorite Executive Daryl Morey support him and Joel Embiid in free agency?

What would have happened if the Brooklyn Nets never traded Harden away, would he have left a pile of money on the table to leave them anyway? Would the Nets still have done that deal if they knew Ben Simmons back flare up might cost him the season?

Was there a hypothetical scenario the Sixers tried to trade for Jaylen Brown if they never moved Simmons?

How untouchable is Tyrese Maxey? Like what if Bradley Beal were available would Morey and co. include Maxey there? What about Matisse Thybulle?

How influential is Joel Embiid’s trainer to the stars, Drew Hanlen?

What’s a bold prediction Jake has for this coming summer? Is there an Eastern Conference team to keep an eye on who might make a play for a top mystery perimeter player?

Miami Heat thinking big, Knicks more conservative?

Here’s a teaser quote from Fischer:

“There’s a lot of smoke about [Bradley] Beal’s free agency decision. People are talking about the Philly outcome, right with the potential for Harden to take less money, it could be maybe a sign-and-trade with Tobias....”

You can listen to the full episode below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean