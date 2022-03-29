Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Bucks: 1st Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Mar 29, 2022, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Bucks: 1st Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks When: 7:00 pm ET, Mar. 29, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Podcast- Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer on Harden’s possible FA, how untouchable is Tyrese Maxey, & more Today in ‘Things That Don’t Make Sense’: Nikola Jokic sprints ahead of Joel Embiid in latest ESPN MVP straw poll Sixers return home to face Milwaukee Bucks Tyronn Lue takes dig at Morey for old Hong Kong tweet amid Embiid-Harden free-throw gate Charles Bassey shines in Blue Coats victory over Motor City Cruise Decision-making as a roller is the next stage of Joel Embiid’s evolution as a superstar Loading comments...
Loading comments...