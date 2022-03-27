Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (114) Sixers flirting with the 1-Seed, lose to Phoenix, approach final stretch of regular season | out now

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan discuss the Sixers’ close loss in Phoenix to the Suns on Sunday night. Despite Joel Embiid’s best efforts, the Sixers were unable to overcome a poor scoring effort from James Harden and hot shooting night from the home Suns. How worried are the hosts about Harden’s up-and-down performances of late? They also talk about Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers’ skeleton crew’s exciting victory over the Miami Heat earlier in the week.

Plus: where would they like the Sixers to wind up in the Eastern Conference? Is the MVP award Joel Embiid’s to lose? Should Tyrese Maxey have a shot at Most Improved Player? Do they care whether or not Nikola Jokic makes it onto All-NBA First Team? All that plus some live reaction to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

