Sixers Bell Ringer: James Harden comes alive in win over Clippers

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 31

Tyrese Maxey: 16

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 6

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 3

James Harden: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Paul Millsap: 1

The Sixers extended their winning streak to three games as they took down the Clippers by a score of 122-97 in Los Angeles Friday night. Philly got an easy, blowout win that they haven’t had in quite some time. After a relative slump the past few weeks, James Harden found his shooting stroke in the first half. Joel Embiid was dominant in the third quarter, and Matisse Thybulle wreaked havoc on both ends of the floor. Let’s talk bell ringer!

James Harden: 29 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 73.1 percent true shooting

This was Harden’s best game as a Sixer (so far). He looked in total control from start to finish of this game. His three-point shot was falling early, which helped him unlock the other elements of his game. Harden was excellent from every area of scoring, it was the game he desperately needed after a tough last couple of weeks. It was a classic James Harden performance, going 11-11 from the line to cap it off.

Matisse Thybulle: 13 points, 3 steals, 5-6 FGM, 1-1 3PM

Just a phenomenal game on both ends of the floor from Matisse. In a game that was never really close, Thybulle was super disruptive in the first quarter. He got Philly a couple easy fast break points that allowed them to build an early lead. Thybulle missed just one shot on the night, a very encouraging sign as he continues to find more use on the offensive end of the floor.

Back-to-back jams for Matisse Thybulle! pic.twitter.com/QFApzO89p5 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 26, 2022

Joel Embiid: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal, 60 percent true shooting

It says a lot about the season he is having that his 27 points felt extremely quiet and hardly even noteworthy. Embiid quietly found his throughout the game as the Sixers were in a rhythm for most of this one. The third quarter is where Embiid made his presence known, 10 of his 27 came in the frame. Embiid hitting step-back threes will never not be insane. He’s a seven-footer hitting setback threes. Tonight was just another casually great performance for an MVP candidate.