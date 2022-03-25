 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SB Nation Reacts: NBA fans deem Sixers’ Joel Embiid their pick to win the scoring title

The big fella is currently second behind LeBron James for the league lead in scoring.

With 10 games remaining, Joel Embiid sits second behind LeBron James in the scoring race. Embiid has flirted with and held the top spot at times, but a flurry of electric scoring performances from James recently gave him the crown for now. Embiid is averaging 29.8 points to James’ 30.0, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is third at 29.7.

In a recent survey, Embiid squeaked out a win over James among voters as their choice to take home the scoring title by season’s end.

In a notably less positive light, Sixers fans were asked to identify their grandest concern with the team. Taking home 33 percent of the the vote, coaching earned the nod, just ahead of wing depth and the backup center spot.

All three are certainly issues Philadelphia will have to navigate if it makes a deep playoff run.

