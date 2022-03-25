Sixers finish two-game set in Los Angeles tonight against Clippers

The Sixers look to keep the good vibes going on their west coast trip as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night. When the teams met back in January in Philadelphia, the Sixers blew a 24-point lead en route to a one-point loss.

In a strange reversal from past years, the Sixers have become one of the best teams in the league on the road, boasting a record of 24-11, while being an okay-at-best team at home. The Sixers are getting a slumping Clippers team this time around; LA has lost five of their last six games and are 3-7 in their last 10. Philadelphia is currently listed as 6.0-point favorites for tonight’s game.

The Clippers did finally receive some good news. Paul George practiced for the first time with the team since December. The seven-time All-Star last played on December 22, and has been rehabbing a torn UCL in his right elbow. George will be unavailable against the Sixers, but could potentially return before or during the postseason.

Injury Report

Sixers

As of now, Joel Embiid and James Harden are not listed on the injury report.

Clippers

Norman Powell - Out (Foot)

Robert Covington - Questionable (Right Hand Sprain)

Paul George - Out (Elbow)

Kawhi Leonard - Out (Knee)

Game Details:

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

When: 10:30 pm ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia; NBATV

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

