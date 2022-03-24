Podcast: Where Sixers stand with 10 games left in regular season

The Sixers kicked off their West Coast road trip with a 126-121 win over a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers squad that was missing LeBron James.

Philly is tied for second in the loaded Eastern Conference with just 10 games remaining in the regular season.

In this special reunion edition of the Talking About Podcast, former co-host Daniel Olinger rejoins Sean on the show to give his thoughts on all things Sixers.

Was this version of Tyrese Maxey even a pipe dream during draft analysis?

What are his thoughts on how the team has been reshaped by James Harden’s arrival?

Is Joel Embiid the MVP?

How worried should we be about the Sixers’ bench?

Should the Sixers avoid the two-seed and a potential first-round meeting with Brooklyn?

Finally, who is coming out of the East?

