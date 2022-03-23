 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: NYC’s private-sector vaccine mandate to be lifted soon, allowing Kyrie Irving to play home games

The Nets’ superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might be a full-time partnership again.

Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

According to a report from multiple sources, New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate could (and will) be lifted later this week, which would pave the way for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving (among other unvaccinated New York-based professional athletes) to suit up in home games moving forward.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Adrian Wojnarowski described the development as “cautious optimism.” Sally Goldenberg of Politico wrote that NYC mayor Eric Adams is “expected to declare his decision to reverse the private-sector vaccine mandate specifically for performers and athletes in local venues, including Barclays Center.”

Chris Sommerfeldt of New York Daily News confirmed Goldenberg’s report as well.

Further, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted that “Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace.”

Charania followed up by noting Irving will be eligible to make his home debut Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Given the wide-ranging sources on this news, it seems all but guaranteed the Nets will indeed get Irving back full-time ahead of the playoffs, which begin in 3.5 weeks.

