Daryl Morey fixed an enormous issue when he was able to acquire James Harden from the Nets and resolve the untenable Ben Simmons situation. But with losing Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, the team’s depth has taken a hit.

DeAndre Jordan and Paul Millsap seem to be the only options Doc Rivers will run with at the backup five and Curry’s shooting has been missed surrounding two elite players in Harden and Joel Embiid.

As we get closer to the postseason, what is your biggest concern with the Sixers? Vote in the poll below and discuss in the comments.

