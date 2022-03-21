Podcast: Maxey leads shorthanded Sixers to win over Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers did not have Joel Embiid tonight. Of course, they did not have James Harden, either, but that didn’t matter.

The top seed Miami Heat were in town with a healthy Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry AND Bam Adebayo. You could probably imagine how this game would go: with the Sixers winning 113-106! You weren’t expecting that, were you?

Tyrese Maxey showcased why he’s viewed as the third star next to Embiid and Harden. The second-year guard led the Sixers with 28 points, including a huge step-back three-pointer that helped seal the win for Philly.

Maxey got some help as well. Guards Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz stepped up and combined for 38 points and 8 assists.

Host Adio Royster was not expecting that, and neither was guest Sean Kennedy of the Talking About Podcast, but here we are discussing just that: a Sixers win that was pretty unexpected.

You can listen to the newest episode of the Out of Site podcast below:

Or through one of the following links:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean