Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ supporting cast steps up big in win over Heat

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 31

Tyrese Maxey: 15

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 5

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 3

James Harden: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Paul Millsap: 1

With Joel Embiid and James Harden both getting the night off Monday, the Sixers’ supporting cast collectively showed up and showed out in a big way, defeating the first-place Miami Heat by a final score of 113-106. The win moves the Sixers back into a tie with Milwaukee for second place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games back of Miami and one half-game ahead of surging Boston. Let’s get to the Bell Ringer from tonight’s thrilling victory.

Tyrese Maxey: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 3 turnovers

We say this a lot, but how is Tyrese Maxey this good this soon? Tonight was a throwback to earlier in the season when no Joel means the keys to the offense get handed over to the 21-year-old Maxey and he knows how to keep that engine humming. Tyrese had a nice little efficient game going for himself (he finished 9-of-15 from the field and 7-of-7 from the foul line), but his last couple minutes of this game were truly special. With just over two minutes left, Maxey converted a three-point play off a driving floater off the glass. Then, he drained a step-back three over Tyler Herro, shortly followed by a loooong pull-up three from 28 feet. And to prove he’s a two-way player, he concluded his night with an incredible block at the rim of Caleb Martin. Tens of thousands of people at the Wells Fargo Center were chanting Tyrese Maxey’s name, and rightfully so.

Maxey is about that life. pic.twitter.com/4HpXpALL64 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) March 22, 2022

Shake Milton: 20 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover

Good for Shake. He’s had a rough year with the ankle injury, then the COVID stint, and then the back issue. It was nice to see him finally have that breakthrough game this season, tying season-highs with both 20 points and six assists. Milton was excellent tonight at carving his way into the teeth of the Miami defense, getting to his spots to finish around the painted area or drawing the extra defender and hitting an open teammate. He just about single-handedly kept Miami from pulling away with eight points in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter. I’ve often been of the mind that Shake would be better off-ball, but tonight was the version of him I could see as an effective backup point guard.

Furkan Korkmaz: 18 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0 turnovers

Effectively out of Doc Rivers’ rotation in the midst of a largely disappointing year, Korkmaz seized the opportunity presented to him tonight and acquitted himself very well in favor of another chance. Furkan showed life early with a driving baseline dunk towards the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, he showed off the rest of his offensive repertoire, banking in a shot off a pump fake and drive, then nailing a pair of open threes. For the evening, Korkmaz finished 4-of-7 from behind the arc, none bigger than the shot to put the Sixers back ahead with four minutes remaining in the game. I’m not saying this is the definitely a turning point in the season for Furkan, but for one night at least, it was terrific to have the rainmaker back.

FOURTH QUARTER FURK:

ON

⚪️ OFF pic.twitter.com/udXAaapiJp — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 22, 2022