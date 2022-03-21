Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues (113): Joel’s birthday week, Sixers burn out to Raptors, KD praises Joel, MVP showdown analysis

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve is MIA, but Emily and Dan hold fort to discuss the Sixers up and down week. They give their thoughts on the Embiid vs. Jokic showdown, and what it means for the MVP race. Joel goes on Draymond Green’s podcast and opens up about his life, but one petty moment strikes a chord with the gang. They discuss the pair of wins against Cleveland and Dallas, as well as give predictions for a tough slate of games this week.

