Sixers Bell Ringer: Dismal offensive showing helps shorthanded Raptors knock off Philadelphia

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 31

Tyrese Maxey: 15

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 5

Andre Drummond: 3

James Harden: 2

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Paul Millsap: 1

Despite building a 16-point lead midway through the first quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers were bested by the Toronto Raptors, 93-88, Sunday night. They scored just 51 points in the final three frames, including 14 in the fourth. Joel Embiid struggled mightily. James Harden wasn’t at his best. Tobias Harris had five points on 2-of-9 shooting. Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle shined, though. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Tyrese Maxey: 19 points, four assists, one rebound

The second-year guard raced out to nine points in the first 8.5 minutes, punctuated by a 70-second stretch when he scored seven straight points for the Sixers. He went 2 of 4 from deep, converted numerous impressive finishes in the paint and snagged a few transition opportunities as well. Given the degree to which Philadelphia’s offense stalled, it probably should’ve featured him more in crunch-time. He was superb on a night all three of Embiid, Harden and Harris were subpar (or worse). Another impressive outing for the 21-year-old.

Matisse Thybulle: 12 points, four blocks, three steals, two rebounds

For the second consecutive game, Thybulle scored in double-figures. Burying a pair of threes and finishing inside on a slick feed from Harden, he notched eight of the Sixers’ first 12 points to kick off the game. He later discovered a couple more scoring chances by moving well without the ball, particularly along the baseline, and even had a few valuable connective passes.

Defensively, he pestered Toronto, forcing two turnovers on his go-to poke-from-behind move and spurred another by lurking in the backcourt to muddy an outlet pass. His timing and agility were on display across his four swats, headlined by a marvelous rejection of Chris Boucher inside. Struggles from an assortment of other Sixers spoiled a fantastic Thybulle game.

nah, we want to go the other way. pic.twitter.com/P3KniKpKVZ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 21, 2022

Georges Niang: 11 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal

Niang drilled 3 of his 7 long-range looks and was the only reserve to score more than three points. He’s moved past his early week slump. While he had issues defending in space at times, he also broke up a hit-ahead pass on the break, made a couple excellent interior rotations and contained Precious Achiuwa on a drive. Pretty dependable and good performance from the veteran shooter.