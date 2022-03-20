Joel Embiid listed as questionable ahead of matchup vs. Raptors

The big question heading into the Sixers’ first leg of a back-to-back Sunday against the Toronto Raptors is: Will Joel Embiid or James Harden get a rest day in either of these games? For as much talk as there’s been in media availability of a plan to give the two All-Stars rest before the playoffs, Harden has sat just one game and Embiid has suited up every game this week despite being listed as questionable with back soreness. Embiid is once again listed as questionable for Sunday night. Which leads us to the injury report:

Sixers

Joel Embiid — Questionable (back soreness)

Raptors

Fred VanVleet — Out (right knee injury management)

Malachi Flynn — Out (hamstring)

OG Anunoby — Out (finger)

Game Lines

The Sixers have opened as 5.5-point favorites. If you think this is a night the Sixers rest Embiid, Raptors +5.5 is a good bet to jump on now. Raptors moneyline at +190 is not bad value either. Hopping on Harden or Tyrese Maxey props might also be a good idea, as they will be called upon more if Embiid sits. If Embiid does play, the under on Pascal Siakam points is a good play, as Embiid is someone who has defended Siakam well historically.

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

When: 8:30 pm ET, Mar. 20, 2022

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @Liberty_Ballers

