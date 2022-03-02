 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sixers Bell Ringer: James Harden just shy of triple-double in home debut

Any of the trio of Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey would be a fine choice.

By Josh_Grieb
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 26

Tyrese Maxey: 12

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 4

Andre Drummond: 3

James Harden: 2

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Paul Millsap: 1

Due to sloppy offense and a white hot Julius Randle for some reason, James Harden’s home debut got off to a bit of a rocky start. The non-Harden Sixers started very flat, even Joel Embiid’s 13 and nine felt quiet. Philly came alive in the third, outscoring the Knicks 38-19. The Sixers shot 56 percent in the fourth quarter to cruise to a 123-108 win over the Knicks. Let’s talk bellringer!

Joel Embiid: 27 points (65.2 TS%) , 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks.

After a (relatively) quiet first half, Embiid absolutely motored the Sixers through the third quarter. He singlehandedly cut the Knicks halftime lead of seven down to one within a minute. He took over the game on both ends in the frame, anchoring the run that saw the Sixers take their first lead of the game. His diving save to keep the ball in bounds was incredible, as was the ensuing step-back three from Tyrese Maxey. Embiid did just a little bit of everything in this one, and was asked postgame about the lofty comparisons he and Harden are already drawing as a duo. His answer was simple, “I am Joel Embiid.”

James Harden 26 points (74.7 TS%), 9 rebounds, 9 assists

This sentence hasn’t gotten old yet: Harden looked great from the very start in this one. His first half 19 points (7-11 FG) kept the Sixers afloat.

Harden continued this into Philly’s third-quarter run, setting up Embiid from all areas of the court. Harden facilitated more in the second half, with five of his eight assists coming after the break. While he didn’t quite get the triple-double, his home debut was about all Sixers fans could ask for. “His playmaking ability, his scoring ability,” Embiid said postgame, “he’s been amazing and what we have on the team, it all fits.”

Tyrese Maxey: 25 points (80.5 TS%), 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Three games into the Harden era, and three times these three guys are up for Bell Ringer. Maxey did not have a good first half, New York did a pretty good job defending his drives to the basket, and held him to just four first-half points. Maxey exploded in the second half, confidently ripping step-back threes, just like his teammate. Maxey attributed his downhill threat to his newly-found success with the step-back. He was also encouraged by Harden. “We need him to be aggressive a lot of times in the game,” Harden said postgame.

Matisse Thybulle: 10 points (2-3 3PT) 2 assists, two blocks

It’s time a different Sixer gets a shout for Bell Ringer, and who better from tonight than Thybulle. Honestly, any night he goes 2-3 from beyond the arc is worth celebrating. Matisse gave the Knicks headaches on the defensive end. Even RJ Barrett, who had 30 on the night, got swatted into the second row. He capped off some nice dishes from Embiid and Harden to put the Knicks away

Poll

Who is Wednesday’s Bell Ringer?

view results
  • 16%
    Joel Embiid
    (40 votes)
  • 32%
    James Harden
    (82 votes)
  • 49%
    Tyrese Maxey
    (123 votes)
  • 1%
    Matisse Thybulle
    (4 votes)
249 votes total Vote Now

