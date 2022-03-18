Podcast: Embiid and Harden shine in Sixers’ win over Mavericks

Liberty Ballers’ Jackson Frank joins Sean on the show to recap the Sixers’ 111-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Joel Embiid-James Harden pick-and-roll is looking mighty dangerous, and any initial concerns that these two players weren’t a great fit together look downright silly. They also talk about Tobias Harris’ recent solid stretch of play and how he seems to have found his comfort zone within the revamped roster, and how much easier things are when supporting cast members like Georges Niang and Matisse Thybulle are contributing offensively.

Is DeAndre Jordan as the backup center actually fine? Maaaaybe, even if Paul Reed and Charles Bassey do both deserve a look.

Finally, they dive into the Sixers’ excellent defensive effort tonight, particularly in holding Luka Doncic to 17 points on 5-of-20 from the field. Many Sixers had good defensive nights, but Joel Embiid was incredibly dominant.

