Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers vs. Mavericks: 2nd Half Thread By Tom West@TomWestNBA Mar 18, 2022, 8:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers vs. Mavericks: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Info Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks When: 7:00 pm ET, Mar. 18, 2022 Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @Liberty_Ballers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Well-rounded team performance powers Philadelphia to impressive win over Mavs Sixers control second half, roll past Mavericks for 111-101 victory Sixers vs. Mavericks: 1st Half Thread Joel Embiid recalls life-altering basketball camp as a teen, growth in confidence Conversing with the enemy: A Sixers-Mavs preview with Iztok Franko Sixers need to give Paul Reed and Charles Bassey an opportunity Loading comments...
Loading comments...