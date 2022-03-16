Joel Embiid is questionable for Wednesday against the Cavaliers

Ahead of Wednesday’s duel with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with back soreness. However, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said during morning shootaround that he anticipates both Embiid and James Harden will suit up against Cleveland. Harden is not included on the injury report.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is without Dean Wade (right knee soreness), Rajon Rondo (right ankle sprain), Jarrett Allen (fractured left finger) and Collin Sexton (torn left meniscus). Embiid is the only non-G League assignee mentioned on Philadelphia’s injury report.

The Sixers are set to face the Cavaliers for the third time in a five-week span. Philadelphia won the first two matchups and will go for the series victory Wednesday. These teams will also square off in Cleveland on April 3.

In two games against the Cavaliers this season, Embiid is averaging 31 points, 11.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.5 steals on 66.6 percent true shooting. On Feb. 12, Embiid exploded for 40 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in one of his finest showings of the year.