Sixers have fun with Joel Embiid on his 28th birthday

The king of trolls has been trolled.

Joel Embiid, celebrating his 28th birthday Wednesday, took part in shootaround only to see his teammates sporting some fun t-shirts.

It should come as no surprise that Georges Niang was the ring leader of all this.

Per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

Niang has been a welcomed addition to the Sixers both on and off the court. As the team’s most reliable reserve, Niang has averaged a career-high 9.5 points a game while shooting 39.6 percent from three. Off the court, he might be the most self-aware athlete this city has ever seen and quickly achieving folk hero status.

Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed also led a lively rendition of happy birthday for their All-Star teammate.

we're going to sing TODAY. pic.twitter.com/uHgN2ithfq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 16, 2022

Despite losing two of their last three, the Sixers’ vibes seem immaculate ahead of their game Wednesday in Cleveland. The Cavs are missing All-Star big man Jarrett Allen, so if Embiid plays (he’s currently listed as questionable with back soreness) the MVP favorite could feast against an undersized and undermanned team.