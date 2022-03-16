Are you concerned after Sixers’ loss to Nets and subsequent play?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Sixers have now lost two of their last three, including a painful, embarrassing loss to the Nets with Ben Simmons on the bench.

An overtime win in Orlando against the lowly Magic and blowing a big lead against the Nuggets Monday has exacerbated the Sixers’ depth issues. The James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership got back on track against Denver, but the reserves left a lot to be desired.

In those games against the Magic and Nuggets, the Sixers’ bench was outscored by a combined 99-33. New backup center DeAndre Jordan hasn’t instilled much confidence and Georges Niang has proven to be the Sixers’ only reliable reserve.

Does that loss to the Nets — and the Sixers’ play since — concern you?

