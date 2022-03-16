 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Are you concerned after Sixers’ loss to Nets and subsequent play?

The Sixers have lost two of three, including an embarrassing one to the Nets. Does it worry you at all?

By Kyle Thele
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Sixers have now lost two of their last three, including a painful, embarrassing loss to the Nets with Ben Simmons on the bench.

An overtime win in Orlando against the lowly Magic and blowing a big lead against the Nuggets Monday has exacerbated the Sixers’ depth issues. The James Harden-Joel Embiid partnership got back on track against Denver, but the reserves left a lot to be desired.

In those games against the Magic and Nuggets, the Sixers’ bench was outscored by a combined 99-33. New backup center DeAndre Jordan hasn’t instilled much confidence and Georges Niang has proven to be the Sixers’ only reliable reserve.

Does that loss to the Nets — and the Sixers’ play since — concern you?

