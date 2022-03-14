Sixers managing partner Josh Harris, wife Marjorie, to match all proceeds from SYF Auction

Since March 4, The Sixers Youth Foundation has been running an auction, “Bid The Spectrum,” alongside Goldin, with items such as game-worn 2021-22 City Edition uniforms up for grabs.

On March 13, the club announced that managing partner Josh Harris and his wife Marjorie, who is the Chair of the SYF, would be matching all proceeds made from the auction.

This is the second year the SYF has brought back the auction, following a successful 2021 in which it raised over $600,000 for youth in Camden, Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Today is the final day people can bid for items, including City-Edition uniforms worn by Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. It goes beyond game-worn uniforms, as bidders can also submit offers for warmup suits and autographed sneakers worn by their favorite Sixer.

Back when the team announced the return of the auction, Marjorie Harris expressed her gratitude to the players and staff as they support local youth.

“We believe in using our platform and the power of sports to uplift our community and our players once again jumped at the opportunity to participate,” Marjorie Harris said. “We are confident these items will help raise even more money than last year. As we move forward from the pandemic, the young people in our community need our support now more than ever to build relationships, create healthy habits and have safe places to learn and play. Through the generosity of so many we are able to provide them with the support they need.”

Interested in making a last-ditch bid? Visit SixersYouthFoundation.org or Goldin.co/SYF for more info.