Embiid, Harden not listed on injury report; Green probable for Monday’s showdown with Denver

Last week, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Joel Embiid and James Harden “will have rest days” ahead of the playoffs. With the Sixers fresh off an overtime win and heading into the second leg of a back-to-back, some speculated one of those rest days could take place on Monday.

Yet neither star is listed on the injury report, so it appears they’re good to go for the nationally televised matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Furthermore, Danny Green is listed as probable after missing the past 2.5 games with a finger laceration.

For Denver, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. remain out, while Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji are questionable. Of course, both teams being at full strength would be ideal, but it should be a joy to watch two MVP-caliber big men face off for the first time since Dec. 2019.

Monday’s duel tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.