Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (112) Sixers escape Orlando, get bludgeoned by Brooklyn, prepare for showdown with Poor Nikola Jokic, who gets lost among the stars

On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Dan and Emily discuss a strange week in Sixers, which saw the letdown of all letdowns as the Sixers completely no-showed for their big statement game against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia. Why exactly did that happen? And after another rough night from the field, are we getting worried about James Harden? The trio barely discusses the team’s rough, narrow win against Orlando by design. What did they think of the reaction to Simmons in Philadelphia?

Plus: assorted thoughts on the discourse on Irving’s continued unvaccinated status, this week’s Bradley Beal-to-Philadelphia rumor, Robert Covington’s run-in with Philadelphia fans, and Monday night’s MVP showdown between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, and the recent narrative fueling Jokic’s case.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here!

Rate, subscribe, follow, review, and enjoy.

LINKS:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon Music

Google Podcasts

Podbean