Sixers Bell Ringer: Tobias Harris’ scoring, Joel Embiid’s defense guide Philadelphia to overtime win

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 28

Tyrese Maxey: 15

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 4

Andre Drummond: 3

James Harden: 2

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Paul Millsap: 1

Looking to cleanse their plate after Thursday’s debacle, the Philadelphia 76ers ventured to Orlando for a date with the Magic. Despite falling behind by as many as 17 in the first half, they rallied to force overtime and squeaked out a 116-114 win. Tobias Harris was excellent as a scorer. Joel Embiid’s defense was generally quite good. Georges Niang scored 16 points on 10 shots. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Tobias Harris: 26 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block

Understandably lost in Thursday’s blowout was Harris finding some rhythm, posting 16 points on 10 shots and knocking down four triples. He carried that groove into Sunday, when he scored 26 on 18 shots, including a go-ahead three late in overtime. When the ball swung his way, he was decisive attacking downhill, punished mismatches and buried a trio of long balls. Orlando’s priority was containing Embiid and James Harden, so Harris took advantage of the opportunities stemming from that. In the first half, his scoring really kept Philadelphia within striking distance. He was very good Sunday and the Sixers needed every bit of it to secure the win.

Joel Embiid: 33 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, one steal

Despite the wretched 8-of-26 shooting performance, Embiid was still quite good against Orlando. Aside from a few lapses defensively, he dominated that end of the floor, especially as a rim protector and team defender. He influenced numerous shots near the basket, tallied two rejections and even picked up a steal. Wendell Carter Jr. bothered him offensively, but his passing shined and generated many quality looks. Given Embiid’s brilliant play this season, Sunday won’t stand out, but the passing and defense were integral to the win.

Georges Niang: 16 points, four rebounds

With Matisse Thybulle marred by foul trouble and generally struggling, Niang stepped up to see 36 minutes and featured in the majority of crunch-time play. He canned four threes and has now made four or more in three of his last five outings. His quick trigger remains highly valuable and he’s been a seamless fit alongside Harden. In seven games with Harden, Niang is averaging 10.4 points and shooting 20 of 41 beyond the arc. Even while acknowledging some issues defending in space, Minivan was money on Sunday.