Danny Green says Sixers players would speculate on potential Ben Simmons trades

Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers last fall, Danny Green has not been shy about speaking his mind on an array of topics. Recently, he appeared on The Ryen Russillo Podcast to discuss various Sixers-related endeavors, highlighted by Ben Simmons talk and the James Harden trade.

Green said members of the team would play fake GM and theorize potential targets in a Ben Simmons throughout the season for their enjoyment.

“We’d actually throw out some ideas out there of what we thought could happen or who we could get or who would we get,” Green said. “We played with a lot of different scenarios. A lot of us, we did joke about, some of us like, ‘Yo, I’m probably gonna be in that package. I won’t be here. It was good seeing you, guys.’ ”

When the trade finally occurred, Green was at the practice facility and was notified by Furkan Korkmaz that it went down. He asked who was sent out alongside Simmons and was a bit surprised and disappointed to hear of Seth Curry and Andre Drummond’s departure. However, he understood because a player of Harden’s caliber requires a significant return.

“To me, I thought, you know, we would never get a guy like James Harden,” Green said. “Once he was there, we thought he was locked in.”

Green joins the podcast around the nine-minute mark and touches on many other subjects involving the Sixers as well. If you’re looking to pass some time ahead of this evening’s game, it’s probably a worthwhile listen for some interesting kernels of information.