Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers flop as Ben Simmons watches the Nets roll

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 27

Tyrese Maxey: 15

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 4

Andre Drummond: 3

James Harden: 2

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Paul Millsap: 1

The Wells Fargo Center was charged up Thursday night for a nationally-televised look at Ben Simmons’ on-bench return to Philadelphia. Unfortunately, James Harden’s belief that the Sixers offered him a better chance than the Nets at a championship was not supported by the two teams’ play on this occasion. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 47 points on 18-of-34 shooting, and former Sixer Seth Curry showed his old mates what they were missing with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. The Sixers only shot 32.3 percent from the field as a team, falling 129-100. A Brooklyn first-round series would be scary. Alas. Julius Erving rang the bell before the game; who will ring it after?

Joel Embiid: 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 4 turnovers

Joel Embiid was the only Sixer who came to play in the first quarter tonight. While the Nets hit shot after shot on their way to 40 first-quarter points, the big man did his best to help his team stay somewhat in the vicinity. Joel scored 16 of Philadelphia’s 23 points in the period, by virtue of a 10-of-13 mark from the free throw line. Embiid continued his domination of Brooklyn’s frontcourt from earlier in the season, now with the added bonus of getting to crush former punching-bag-turned-teammate Andre Drummond. He also got into yet another jawing match with Durant, continuing the on-court fire between those two competitors. In a contest of star duos, Embiid pulled his weight in this one.

I would run through a brick wall for Joel Embiid.



pic.twitter.com/CV9SPnB7JJ — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) March 11, 2022

Tobias Harris: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 2 turnovers

Tonight’s 16 points were the most for Tobias in a game playing with Harden. It was the right recipe for success: See open 3. Take open 3. (Also, make open 3, somewhat important). Only one came via an assist from Harden, but it was exactly what fans want to see from Harris. In the third quarter, Harden drove the left wing and swung a left-handed pass to the opposite wing for a wide-open catch-and-shoot from Harris. Tobi finished the evening 5-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three. He didn’t build off his strong defensive effort against the Bulls, but hey, it’s Kevin Durant, we’ll cut him some slack. More offensive nights like tonight, though, please.

Tobias Harris with 16 on the night pic.twitter.com/DxC3wUOAiT — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) March 11, 2022

Paul Reed: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 0 turnovers

It was garbage time, but...BBall Paul grabbed a couple offensive rebounds. He hit a three! Why did he play reasonably well in a couple games post-trade and then completely fall off the face of Doc Rivers’ earth?