Sixers vs. Nets: 1st Half Thread

It’s time for Sixers-Nets.
James Harden is playing against his old team for the first time. Kevin Durant is back from injury. Ben Simmons is in the building... This one is going to be entertaining.
If you need some last-minute pre-game reading, make sure you check out LB’s preview from Dave Early, covering every single angle of this matchup.
Game Info
Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
When: 7:30 pm ET, Mar. 10, 2022
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Watch: TNT
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
