Podcast: James Harden set to make home debut for Sixers

It is the first Out of Site podcast in the Joel Embiid/James Harden era of Philadelphia 76ers basketball. Your host, Adio Royster, could not think of a better person to bring on for this podcast than Steve J. Lipman of The Gastroenteritis Blues. Steve takes a quick victory lap; then the duo discusses how the Sixers and its fanbase deserves James Harden — as Steve pointed out in his piece. The early returns on Harden have been great as the Beard gets ready to make his home debut on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

In the second half, Adio and Steve wonder if the Sixers should lean into the ‘heel’ persona and accept the responsibility of being the villains for the remainder of this season and the future.

