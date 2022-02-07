Podcast - The Gastroenteritis Blues: (106) it’s deadline week and it’s time to finally bring James Harden to Philly, with Alec Sturm of Nets Daily

Well, friends, here we are. The year is 2022, it’s still a pandemic, and Daryl Morey is still trying to trade Ben Simmons for James Harden. The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly open to discussing this possibility with the trade deadline upon us. First, Dan (and then Steve — Emily was sadly caught up at bowling during this episode) is joined by the great Alec Sturm of Nets Daily. Alec is super plugged in on all things Nets, and he shares with us how and why things have gone sour with Harden in Brooklyn, what kind of package the Nets will want from Philly and will likely end up with, and how likely it is this trade is actually going to go down, plus much more.

Then Dan and Steve talk through the week’s games, Tyrese Maxey’s star potential and tremendous night versus Memphis, Ben Simmons’ continued self-pity-party, and their feelings about being back in the thick of the chase for James Harden. Would they draw the line at Maxey? Is this happening? Please, Daryl, make it happen.

