Sixers Bell Ringer: 40 points from Joel Embiid gets Philadelphia back in the win column

Sixers Bell Ringer regular season standings:

Joel Embiid: 22

Tyrese Maxey: 11

Seth Curry: 8

Tobias Harris: 4

Andre Drummond: 3

Matisse Thybulle: 2

Furkan Korkmaz: 1

Charles Bassey: 1

Facing off against a Chicago Bulls squad down three starters (and Alex Caruso), the Philadelphia 76ers aimed to snap their two-game losing streak Sunday afternoon. Led by Joel Embiid’s 40 points, they did just that and outlasted DeMar DeRozan’s 45-point performance. There wasn’t much defense, but the offense was humming. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 40 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks

Following a couple of down games for his standards, the MVP candidate returned to form and posted his seventh outing of the year with at least 40 points. He came out firing, scoring 12 of Philadelphia’s first 16 points. Chicago didn’t double-team him very often, and his blend of speed and strength routinely overwhelmed Nikola Vucevic for buckets.

His complete gauntlet of scoring moves was on display. He buried pull-up jumpers, mashed his way to the rim, drew fouls and knocked down two long balls. The Bulls are a great matchup for him, and he took full advantage Sunday.

40 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST@JoelEmbiid had himself a day.



presented by @PALottery pic.twitter.com/U77kbZa7XC — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 6, 2022

Tobias Harris: 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block

Dating back to Jan. 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Harris has generally been quite good offensively. For the most part, he’s making quick decisions, not dribbling into precarious situations and working well as an on- and off-ball scorer. That continued Sunday, when he dropped 23 points on 66.9 percent true shooting. He was capable in pick-and-rolls, attached decisively off the catch, exploited a Bulls team short on wing defenders and jammed home an impressive poster dunk.

y'all asked and here it is...the @Tobias31 and 1 dunk: pic.twitter.com/TBc4uLMs0e — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 6, 2022

Tyrese Maxey: 16 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals

Given the way Embiid and Harris were rolling, Maxey took a backseat most of the second half, but was quite good before intermission. He connected on a pair of pull-up threes and converted an electric and-one through Ayo Dosunmu inside. Defensively, he still struggles with consistency off the ball and timely execution of switches, but he was quite active as a helper at the nail and also snagged three steals. This was just a good, complementary game from the second-year guard.

Rese beyond the arc pic.twitter.com/03GZy1Owrw — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 6, 2022